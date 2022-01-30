Come check out this 1930's remodeled home with a newly added bathroom, an acre of land, and a great neighborhood for you to live in. This home is up to date and comes complete with hardwood floors, a washer and dryer, and a fenced in yard for a little extra privacy. Another great feature is the properties 1000 square foot three car garage that is perfect for any of your workshop dreams. Come check out this beautiful home today!
4 Bedroom Home in Ridgeway - $220,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A 71-year-old Danville man died after being hit in the roadway Monday evening in Pittsylvania County, Virginia State Police report.
A school bus driver has been charged in a wreck that occurred Wednesday morning in Blairs.
With a 'servant-leader's heart,' family, colleagues remember Danville police officer who died of cancer
Danville police officer Chris Agee, 48, died of cancer Sunday.
There were no major injuries in the incident, Virginia State Police Sgt. B. Draper said at the scene. The wreck occurred at U.S. 29 and East Witt Road.
After having his bonus and severance-pay extension yanked away, Pittsylvania County's former administrator who was fired early this month has reached an agreement with the county.
There were no injuries after a work van crashed into an apartment building Monday afternoon in Danville, authorities reported.
A county native bought a 10-acre property in Gretna. He later learned it was where his ancestors had been enslaved.
To Fredrick Miller, the elegant, gabled house he saw every day while growing up in the Riceville Road area was just part of the background scenery of his youth.
Following a quick closed session Thursday night, the Danville School Board unanimously voted to continue requiring students to wear masks at the city’s schools.
Two solar projects are planned in Pittsylvania County.
Danville Schools Superintendent Angela Hairston, who recommended keeping the mask mandate in place, told the Danville Register & Bee the move was important to enable the school division to continue in-person instruction.