4 Bedroom Home in Ridgeway - $235,000

Located on 1.5 acres on a quiet Ridgeway cul-de-sac, this wonderful home features new hardwood floors on the main level, an eat-in kitchen and vaulted ceiling in the living room with the bonus of a first floor bedroom and full bath. The detached 2-car garage features an artist's studio on the 2nd floor. The garage is plumbed for 1/2 bath. This lovely home is conveniently located to Martinsville, Eden, Greensboro, and the Piedmont Triad International Airport in Greensboro as well as Commonwealth Crossing industrial park. This floor plan is a timeless contemporary and several variations of this floor plan have long been popular in this area! Convenient to show almost any time, so please call Bonnie Greenwalt for an appointment!