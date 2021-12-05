Come check out this 1930's remodeled home with a newly added bathroom, an acre of land, and a great neighborhood for you to live in. This home is up to date and comes complete with hardwood floors, a washer and dryer, and a fenced in yard for a little extra privacy. Another great feature is the properties 1000 square foot three car garage that is perfect for any of your workshop dreams. Come check out this beautiful "as-is" home today!
4 Bedroom Home in Ridgeway - $235,000
