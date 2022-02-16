 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Ridgeway - $360,000

4 Bedroom Home in Ridgeway - $360,000

Immaculate split foyer with all main living area on one floor. Lighting under kitchen cabinets, updates have been made to kitchen and baths, double pane windows, approx 20x39 bonus room off master bedroom completely finished with exception of heat and air. Bonus room would be excellent hobby room or home gym. Thermostat stays on 68 electric bill is always between $110 to upper $150. Electric bills on kitchen table . 2 bay oversized garage 24x32. Frame storage building. Nice landscaping. 10x29 patio , 10x 21 deck.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert