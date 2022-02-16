4 Bedroom Home in Ridgeway - $360,000

Immaculate split foyer with all main living area on one floor. Lighting under kitchen cabinets, updates have been made to kitchen and baths, double pane windows, approx 20x39 bonus room off master bedroom completely finished with exception of heat and air. Bonus room would be excellent hobby room or home gym. Thermostat stays on 68 electric bill is always between $110 to upper $150. Electric bills on kitchen table . 2 bay oversized garage 24x32. Frame storage building. Nice landscaping. 10x29 patio , 10x 21 deck.