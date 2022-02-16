Immaculate split foyer with all main living area on one floor. Lighting under kitchen cabinets, updates have been made to kitchen and baths, double pane windows, approx 20x39 bonus room off master bedroom completely finished with exception of heat and air. Bonus room would be excellent hobby room or home gym. Thermostat stays on 68 electric bill is always between $110 to upper $150. Electric bills on kitchen table . 2 bay oversized garage 24x32. Frame storage building. Nice landscaping. 10x29 patio , 10x 21 deck.
4 Bedroom Home in Ridgeway - $360,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
John Fisher, co-owner at Fisher & Watkins Funeral Home and a former broadcaster, died last week at a hospital in Virginia Beach at 68.
A study of nine corridors throughout Danville focused on areas that have been neglected and could be developed to attract more visitors from out of town.
Workers reported the suspect flashed a gun and demanded money.
The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after first responders found a man dead in a Gretna home Friday and reported the sce…
Kim Thornton worked in Walmart’s floral department for 22 years before opening her new shop, The Flower Girl.
The Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office is now investigating a Friday death in Gretna as a homicide.
The stabbing happened at about 10:40 a.m. at a home in the 1,000 block of Paxton Street.
A suspect has been arrested after two brothers were found shot to death in a burning Pittsylvania County home in December.
Pittsylvania-Danville Health District tops 400 COVID-19 deaths as cases rise last week, bucking a national trend
The Pittsylvania-Danville Health District crossed yet another somber milestone last week by eclipsing 400 COVID-19 deaths.
The Rev. Raymond Ramsey was first elected to the school board in 2017 and had just been reelected in November without an opponent.