PRIVACY w/20 ac & a mountain view! Nestled at the end of your private drive thru 17 ac of Loblolly Pines, sits the home of your dreams. The forest “opens up” to a beautiful 2 Story home on a knoll. Enter the grand foyer which leads into a majestic great room w/vaulted ceiling, fireplace and spacious windows! 9‘ceilings on main. Note different ceiling heights. Fully equipped kitchen w/granite countertops. Huge master suite w/trey ceiling. Step out onto your private balcony & see forever (4 counties per seller) Master bath has whirlpool, walk-in shower, his & her vanities! Total 4 Beds/ 4 baths. Tankless gas hot water heater. This is your slice of heaven with views, sunsets, starlit nights and wildlife galore! Basement is framed and ready for you to finish!
4 Bedroom Home in Ridgeway - $509,999
Related to this story
Most Popular
A 22-year-old Danville man died early Wednesday morning after being hit by a vehicle on Mount Cross Road in Pittsylvania County, the Virginia State Police reported.
At sentencing, he faces a minimum of 10 years in prison and a maximum penalty of life.
From jingle to alarm bells: Omicron variant could fuel Va. COVID-19 surge three times higher than record
Jingle and sleigh bells may be ringing later on this holiday week, but COVID-19 alarm bells sounded Friday with the latest report from the Uni…
Inflation, worker shortages and supply-chain issues have delayed the White Mill project and elevated its price tag.
FAIRFAX — Police in Virginia say the discovery of four bodies at two different locations in the state are the work of a serial killer who used a shopping cart to transport his victims' bodies after meeting them on dating sites.
With Danville, Pittsylvania County in COVID-19 surge, 'The holidays are not a time to let our collective guard down.'
Local and state health officials continue to beat the drum of preventative measures. But after nearly two years of pandemic exhaustion, more faces are appearing maskless in public spaces.
From Danville's GW to the College Football Playoff: Curtis Brooks helps bring University of Cincinnati closer to championship
It’s not every day parents get to see their son make a big play at such a high level, in such a big game, and it was a moment that left mom and dad with a mixed bag of emotions.
The box found inside the Robert E. Lee pedestal is a time capsule. But it's not what they were looking for.
Masonry workers did indeed find a time capsule in the Lee pedestal. But officials discovered Wednesday that it's not the time capsule they were looking for.
Watch now: Lack of high-speed internet access in Pittsylvania County limits learning for students, parents say
The days of struggling to get hooked up to broadband will likely be over for county residents in the next few years.
Virginia recorded just shy of 6,000 new COVID-19 infections Wednesday morning, the highest number since Jan. 25 when the record peak — so far — of the coronavirus pandemic was raging.