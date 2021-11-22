PRIVACY w/20 ac & a mountain view! Nestled at the end of your private drive thru 17 ac of Loblolly Pines, sits the home of your dreams. The forest “opens up” to a beautiful 2 Story home on a knoll. Enter the grand foyer which leads into a majestic great room w/vaulted ceiling, fireplace and spacious windows! 9‘ceilings on main. Note different ceiling heights. Fully equipped kitchen w/granite countertops. Huge master suite w/trey ceiling. Step out onto your private balcony & see forever (4 counties per seller) Master bath has whirlpool, walk-in shower, his & her vanities! Total 4 Beds/ 4 baths. Tankless gas hot water heater. This is your slice of heaven with views, sunsets, starlit nights and wildlife galore! Basement is framed and ready for you to finish!
4 Bedroom Home in Ridgeway - $529,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Watch now: 'Once you get in the house, you stay in the house.' Fatal gunfire rattles Danville neighborhood again.
Carol Milam has lived in her home on Rocklawn Avenue in north Danville for 63 years.
One dead, one injured in Danville shooting; police say it wasn't 'random act' and no suspects sought
- Updated
One man is dead and another injured after a Wednesday evening shooting in Danville, police reported.
- Updated
A Danville resident has been charged in a hit-and-run that left a 74-year-old Danville man dead Saturday evening.
- Updated
Not guilty. That was the verdict handed down by a jury Tuesday morning in Danville Circuit Court in the case involving Devin Lamont Womack, the man who was accused in the Sept. 30, 2016, shooting death of 47-year-old Mark Graves.
- Updated
A man accused of shooting 47-year-old Mark Anthony Graves to death in 2016 was acquitted Tuesday by a Danville jury.
- Updated
An intense early Saturday morning fire destroyed Henry Street Apartments and spread to a home next door, the Danville Fire Department reported.
- Updated
Danville police have charged a suspect in the fatal Wednesday evening shooting on Rocklawn Avenue.
The iconic Madonna and Child light display that shines during the holidays above Sacred Heart Catholic Church on Central Boulevard needs an update.
- Updated
A jury will decide Tuesday whether Devin Lamont Womack is guilty of murder in the shooting death of Mark Anthony Graves, 47, on Sept. 30, 2016.
An 80-year-old Gretna woman died in a single-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon, the Virginia State Police reported.