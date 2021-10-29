PRIVACY w/20 ac & a mountain view! Nestled at the end of your private drive thru 17 ac of Loblolly Pines, sits the home of your dreams. The forest “opens up” to a beautiful 2 Story home on a knoll. Enter the grand foyer which leads into a majestic great room w/vaulted ceiling, fireplace and spacious windows! 9‘ceilings on main. Note different ceiling heights. Fully equipped kitchen w/granite countertops. Huge master suite w/trey ceiling. Step out onto your private balcony & see forever (4 counties per seller) Master bath has whirlpool, walk-in shower, his & her vanities! Total 4 Beds/ 4 baths. Tankless gas hot water heater. This is your slice of heaven with views, sunsets, starlit nights and wildlife galore! Basement is framed and ready for you to finish!
4 Bedroom Home in Ridgeway - $549,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A 21-year-old Dry Fork man died in a single-vehicle crash Thursday evening in Danville.
Pittsylvania County leaders are mourning the loss of a “rising star” within the governmental organization who died of COVID-19 on Oct. 5.
- Updated
Danville police are investigating a Thursday night homicide.
- Updated
Anastasia Carroll Saunders is charged with felony hit-and-run and aggravated malicious wounding.
The home had items piled at least 3-feet high making it a "tough task" to find hidden pockets of fire.
- Updated
Kanyon Guthrie was sentenced Monday morning for the death of his 8-month-old son.
Officials celebrated Averett University's new role Tuesday.
Seventeen-year-old Landen Walker suffers from an ongoing medical condition that causes aggressive tumors in his nasal cavity.
Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin visited in Danville on Tuesday night.
Daily infections have finally started to drop in Southside Virginia.