Home is designed for one family living or as 2 apartments. .if used as single dwelling 4 bedrooms with kitchenette upstairs. There is a special events campground that serves NASCAR races. Only an 8 minute walk to Martinsville Speedway. There are full hookups and water sites on prioperty with gravel roads and pad sites. Has great potential as a full time campground with full time sites.
4 Bedroom Home in Ridgeway - $690,000
