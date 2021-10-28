40-year-old Danville man found dead of gunshot wound in street

Danville police are investigating a Thursday night homicide.

Shortly before 8 p.m., officers responded to the 500 block of Bradley Road after receiving calls of shots fired and a man being shot, a news release reported.

Police found 40-year-old Steve Gunter, of Danville, dead in the street with an apparent gunshot wound.

As of 9:50 p.m., officers, investigators and crime scene technicians were on scene and "a full-scale investigation" was underway, the release reported.

Authorities said no information on a suspect was available for release.

Police are asking residents of the Bradley Road community — and surrounding areas — who may have video surveillance cameras to contact the Danville Police Department.

Anyone with information may call police at 434-799-6510, investigations at 434-799-6508, Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000 or use social media accounts. In addition, residents may use the crime tips app CARE. Information leading to an arrest and conviction in this case will be eligible for a cash reward.