Tastefully decorated large modular home on a level lot. Freshly painted. New floors in most areas of the home. Home is wired for generator. 4 ton heat pump, 40 gallon hot water heater, 10x54 front porch, 17x28 above ground pool with pool house. 30 year dimensional roof, 30x30 deck on back of house. 220 amp in oversize garage, wooden floors with beams. Power set up for camper with concrete pad. This is a must see, will not last long!!!!!! All information taken by owner and henry county tax card buyer to verify.
5 Bedroom Home in Axton - $310,000
