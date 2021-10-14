5 Bedroom Home in Danville - $59,900

Victorian home located in historic district 2 blocks from the Danville Museum in Virginia. 5 BRs, 4 BA with 1 on the 3rd floor. Heart of pine wood floors throughout most of the house. There is also a back entrance to the 1st & 2nd floors. Heat Pump serves the 2nd & 3rd floors with gas furnace for the 1st floor. Begs for someone with vision, talent to restore it back to its original glory. It's a great single family home or could make a magnificent B&B. Sold as it-truly An Opportunity. Fran 336-992-7611