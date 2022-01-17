5 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $155,000

Are you looking for a home that is convenient to grocery, fast food and schools and hate to mow a yard? Here is a 5 bedroom and 3 full bath home that offers just that! As you enter the home, the mirrored coat closet doors are handy for that quick glance before heading out the door. The kitchen offers lots of storage with 2 slimline pantries and its appliances. The living room has a view of the woods to watch the deer as they pass thru. The two bedrooms and 1 full bath in the basement are great for overnight guests. The double pane windows were installed in 2005 and the 3 ton central air in 2016. The side deck, with its Trex decking and steps leading around to the back of the home, is nice to set up your grill and patio table and chairs. Property info per owners/assessor.