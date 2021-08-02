Conveniently located in the city limits, this home offers lots of living space for the money. As you tour the home, take note of the double pane windows, installed in 2014, and crown molding thru-out the home. The Kenmore and Whirlpool appliances in the kitchen are 4 yrs old or less. There are 2 fireplaces to enjoy during the chilly winter months while reading your favorite book. The central air compressor was replaced in 2006. The screened porch, accessible from the kitchen or dining room, overlooks the back yard, the vegetable garden spot, and parking area. Per the seller, there are hardwood floors under the carpet. The sellers are offering a 1 year home warranty up to $600 in value and a $4,000 floor allowance. Info per owner or assessor.
5 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $240,000
