5 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $245,000

  • Updated
Quiet setting in the city yet feels like you are in the country. Home features newer flooring on main level, paint, and has two fireplaces, one in living room and one in family room. Large home with 5 bedrooms with the basement bedroom also possible to be an office. Bay windows large deck give this the chalet in the woods feel. Washer and Dryer do not convey. All information to be verified by purchaser.

