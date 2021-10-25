This spacious, 5-bedroom home has a lot to offer! Excellent back yard space on a level lot, beautiful landscaping, circular driveway, and mature shade trees. Inside you'll see a completely remodeled kitchen, new appliances, hardwood floors, and numerous updates throughout. Bonus game room and garage on the lower level.
5 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $269,900
