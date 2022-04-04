 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $289,900

  • Updated
5 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $289,900

Welcome to this beautiful, spacious 2 story home within steps of Lake Lanier and Forest Park Golf Course. The home features a large master suite on main level with large private bathroom and huge Walk in closet. The kitchen was remodeled a little over 10 years ago with granite counter tops and brand new cabinetry with a bar and eat in area. The hard wood floors throughout the house glisten along with the bright and airy paint throughout the home. The dining area is large with 2 built in china cabinets. A large screened in porch overlooks a a flat backyard perfect for baseball or soccer. The second floor features 4 generous sized bedrooms with ample closet space and 2 full bathrooms. The home has 2 zoned gas heat and central air along with newer double paned windows. A large basement with

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert