Very spacious home with 5 BR's & potential for 7 BR's featuring a 2-story cathedral ceiling with balcony overlooking the great room, large kitchen, master bedroom on the main level also with cathedral ceilings, large master bath with double sink, separate bath tub and walk-in shower, and his and hers walk-in closets. The home sits off the road offering privacy with mature landscaping including a circular paved driveway and gazebo. The back deck provides quiet enjoyment surrounded by the wooded backyard. The basement is fully finished with a family room, additional bedroom, full bath as well as a bonus room and additional storage space in the unfinished portion. Fireplaces in both Great Room upstairs and Family Room downstairs add a cozy feel to this well-designed family home.
5 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $299,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Biden tells GOP governors to 'get out of the way'; US West faces dangerous weather; Olympics updates
President Biden chides Republican governors over vaccine resistance; US West facing dangerous wildfire conditions; US women go gold-silver in 400 hurdles. Get caught up.
Police said the two men knew each other and gunfire went off during an argument.
During tearful testimony, Xochil Ochoa's 16-year-old daughter sobbed uncontrollably while she recounted the horrifying moments she saw her mother stabbed to death.
Climax Road residents take issue with noise surrounding their properties.
The death of a Pittsylvania County woman in her 50s also was recorded in COVID-19 data Wednesday.
City native to lead Danville Life Saving Crew, the organization that launched his 41-year career in emergency services
The search for a new CEO started after the January death of Tommy Pruett.
A new report calls it a "stunning turnaround" from record low figures a few weeks ago.
- Updated
About 55% of city school employees have been vaccinated.
How was Teresa Tysinger Williams’ body missed at the wreck site? She was discovered dead in the wrecked car’s passenger’s seat nine hours later at a towing company lot.
- Updated
Starting Sept. 1, Virginia will require most state employees to show proof of vaccination or subscribe to weekly COVID-19 testing if they refuse.