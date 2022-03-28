5 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $459,000

Immaculate 5 Bedroom, 3 1/2 Bath home in cul-de-sac in Farmingdale S/D. Granite counter tops in kitchen, laundry room located on main level. One of the bedrooms on the main level is currently being used as an office ( the closet doors have been removed and display shelving added, it would be very simple to remove shelving and add closet doors back). Great level lot with underground lawn sprinkler and invisible pet fence. 2 car garage on main level and additional garage space in the basement.