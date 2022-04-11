Welcome to 60 Jefferson Davis Drive! Located in the heart of the desirable Chatmoss Subdivision, peace and serenity blanket this neighborhood of beautiful homes of all sizes with wonderful curb appeal - including yours! Graced with lovely landscaping, the grounds are absolutely gorgeous - and guess what? You have access to a shared pond out back! If you have a large family, you're in luck! The home is incredibly spacious and has four bedrooms and two baths on the main level, including the master suite with an additional bedroom and bath in the basement! Worried about the power going out? Worry not; there's a generator! This wonderful property has been lovingly cared for over its many years, but it is now time for a new generation to take the reins! Now is the time, so make your move!
5 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $489,000
- Updated
