5 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $725,000

First offering of an architectural masterpiece designed by eminent architect Wm Roy Wallace. 1.4 acres. Gracefully curved courtyard w/ center brick medallion. Impressive foyer w/ beautiful staircase. Formal living rm w/ floor to ceiling windows & fp. Elegant dining rm w/ bay window overlooking gardens. Inviting sunrm. Study has floor to ceiling windows & built-ins. Family rm with vaulted ceiling is handsomely paneled & anchored by a cozy brick fp. Classic white, light filled kitchen has upscale appliances. Master suite includes a vestibule, dressing rm, walk-in closets, master bth w whirlpool tub & steam shower, private patio. Walk up attic. Porte cochere, extensive brick patios & gardens. Wallace's signature attention to detail is evident throughout.