Welcome to this dream home! Master bedroom suite on the main level and possible 4 bdrms on 2nd floor plus a playroom on the 2nd floor & 2 full bathrooms and one has a connecting bath. Lots of hardwood floors and ceramic tile bathroom floors. Open family room to kitchen and breakfast area with fireplace ( gas logs). State of art kitchen with granite counter tops and large island. Nearby is oversized laundry room with cabinets and utility sink. There is a tankless water heater, 3 heat pumps. Electricity & water are part of a 24x48 barn. Salt water pool and a cabana is nearby. Central vac for up & down. Enjoy movies, music and fun in the lower level theater room for entertaining a rock wet bar with built in refrigerator. 2 car & 3 car garage attached. Sq ft & acreage is estimated.