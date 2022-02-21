What a Rare Gem in the Heart of Henry County, this one of kind contemporary home must be seemed to be appreciated. As you drive up to the top of the mountain be ready to be wowed by this beautiful home and the amazing views.Open the door to a spacious living area complete with a beautiful rock fireplace which reaches from floor to ceiling, upon entering the foyer you will see a staircase that leaves to the loft area which overlooks the living room, while in the loft look out at the amazing views from this advantage point. Not to be outshone the large kitchen features one of kind cabinets, granite countertops, spacious setting at the bar while showcasing the dining area. Close by is a large pantry (8X8)which is perfect those cooks that love to have everything close by. As you start to look around the main level of this gem you find yourself astonished at all the main level offers, a large office space, another sitting area, 2 bedrooms with Jack and Jill bathroom large windows
6 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $1,100,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Blue Ridge Rock Festival steers away from Pittsylvania County, instead heads to Virginia International Raceway
The new location officially was announced Friday when tickets went on sale for the four-day festival set Sept. 8-11.
The Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office is now investigating a Friday death in Gretna as a homicide.
The restaurant is located at 3585 Riverside Drive in the former Texas Steak & Ale House building.
A study of nine corridors throughout Danville focused on areas that have been neglected and could be developed to attract more visitors from out of town.
The investigation so far has yet to reveal the identity of the pilot killed or the exact cause of the crash.
John Fisher, co-owner at Fisher & Watkins Funeral Home and a former broadcaster, died last week at a hospital in Virginia Beach at 68.
Police said they initially suspected she had been abducted by her noncustodial parents.
Check out the latest real estate transfers in Danville and Pittsylvania County.
When it comes to movies, trilogies often lose their excitement and quality by the end of the franchise.
Though occupying their station for less than a year, Antonio and Shawnte Hodges are already infusing new energy, passion and innovation into the local ministry and its various constituent programs.