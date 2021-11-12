What a Rare Gem in the Heart of Henry County, this one of kind contemporary home must be seemed to be appreciated. As you drive up to the top of the mountain be ready to be wowed by this beautiful home and the amazing views.Open the door to a spacious living area complete with a beautiful rock fireplace which reaches from floor to ceiling, upon entering the foyer you will see a staircase that leaves to the loft area which overlooks the living room, while in the loft look out at the amazing views from this advantage point. Not to be outshone the large kitchen features one of kind cabinets, granite countertops, spacious setting at the bar while showcasing the dining area. Close by is a large pantry (8X8)which is perfect those cooks that love to have everything close by. As you start to look around the main level of this gem you find yourself astonished at all the main level offers, a large office space, another sitting area, 2 bedrooms with Jack and Jill bathroom large windows
6 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $1,300,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A federal lawsuit claims the November 2019 sale of the former Dan River Inc. property on Memorial Drive to the city for a new police station was fraudulent.
Addressing the board Tuesday, Martha Walker, the chairperson for Pittsylvanians for a Brighter Future, said she was struggling to come to terms with the defeat of the ballot measure.
A Chatham couple recently scratched off a $300,000 win in the Virginia Lottery.
Just before Rick Barker temporarily closed Mucho Taqueria and Tequileria downtown in August due to a staffing shortage, the eatery was open se…
A fire blamed on an overheated extension cord damaged a Danville apartment Friday night, the Danville Fire Department reported.
Less than two dozen votes. That’s the margin by which Pittsylvania County’s voters rejected a 1% sales tax question Tuesday, according to resu…
Authorities are investigating a Monday night fire at an abandoned house in Danville.
- Updated
The former Lou’s Antiques location downtown could contain retail and restaurant spaces or commercial and residential units, according to conce…
Former Va. Taxation manager accused of stealing $1.3 million dies by suicide on day of his court hearing
Embezzlement and computer trespass charges have been dismissed against a retired Virginia Department of Taxation finance manager accused of stealing nearly $1.3 million in public funds after a Richmond judge learned the defendant committed suicide.
T.J. Haraway, a U.S. Marine, was deployed twice in Afghanistan, where he looked for IEDs and detained "bad guys."