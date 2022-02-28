6 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $425,000

Twice on Historic Garden Week tour! Classic home blends traditional Georgian architecture w/ modern one level living. Designed by renowned architect Wm Roy Wallace whose signature attention to detail is evident. Slate roof, handmade oversized brick, copper gutters, brick patio, double carport with brick arches. Danville Lumber intricate millwork throughout. Living rm has floor to ceiling windows, fireplace, bow window. Dining rm has a bow window, built-in china cabinet. Cherry paneled den with built-ins & fireplace. Bright sunrm. Cheerful kitchen has lots of cabinets. Main level laundry. Wide hall leads to 4 bedrms & 3 bths. Master bth has a walk-in tub. Permanent steps to attic. Bsmt includes family rm, 2 bdrms, 1 1/2 baths, garage. Lake Lanier is a short stroll away!