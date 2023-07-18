I want to state for my permanent record, wherever that is filed, that I do know how to drive. I was babysitting last week in Bentonville, Arkansas, with 6-year-old triplet grandchildren and their preteen and teenage sisters. During the several very safe, very uneventful times I drove the kids to various activities, I did so without incident or ticketing.

Granted, I do not particularly enjoy driving, especially with children in the car and in towns with which I am not familiar, but I do it. If I were rich, one of the first privileges I would claim for myself would be a driver.

I have had a driver’s license for 53 years and have never been in an accident or caused an accident that I am aware of. There was that long-ago time when I had just gotten my learners permit and actually ran into a parked car, but that doesn’t count.

Once I learned that the back of the car actually follows the front of the car and I didn’t need to turn around and check, I’ve been able to successfully turn a corner without hitting a parked car. It wasn’t my fault I hadn’t been taught that.

If you were that person whose car I hit while you were at church at Druid Hills Baptist Church on Kemper Road in 1969, I apologize most profusely.

But in Bentonville, my driving ability was questioned by two granddaughters. One was the 14-year-old who did not like my choice to take a right turn when my GPS was telling me to turn left. I was coming out of the parking lot of a big Walmart, of course. In Bentonville—the capital of Walmart—you are always coming out of or going into or driving by a big Walmart.

It was noon. The exit did not have a stoplight and was across from a Chick-Fil-A with a drive-through line backed up in the right lane. The other lane to the right was backed up with traffic, and I was supposed to somehow turn left across two busy lanes of traffic coming from the left into it. I turned right, believing that there was another way to get home that the GPS would pick up on.

“You’re not supposed to go right!” the teenager told me. “It said go left.”

“I’m not turning left into a Chick-Fil-A lunchtime line across three lanes of busy traffic,” I said.

“But the GPS told you to!” she said.

“It will be fine,” I assured her, not mentioning that if she had just woken up before 10:30 that morning we wouldn’t be in this fix.

The GPS kicked in and told me to turn left onto the upcoming street. Of course, it was into a street that was closed for construction. I drove on, turning left deftly into the parking lot of a professional building and turning around to exit to the right and wind up exactly where the GPS wanted me to be.

“See, we’re right where we would have been if I could have turned left out of the Walmart parking lot,” I pointed out to her.

“Then why didn’t you?” she said, noting again the GPS had told me too.

Without getting into the whole “I’m a child of the 60s and skeptical of authoritarian voices,” I just said, “Every adult driver knows not to go up against the lunchtime Chick-fil-A line.”

We got home safely, and, of course, the tale was retold that I didn’t listen to GPS and I’m scared of driving and I don’t know how to drive. So much driving wisdom from a teenager with not even a learner’s permit.

I continued to get everyone where they were supposed to be the next few days, but my driving ability was questioned again when the triplets were in the car. They were deep into a conversation about some show that had “a white man with no face from a place like avocado” when one of the little girls piped up seriously and asked, “Grandma, do you know how to drive?”

“Of course I know how to drive,” I answered. “I am in fact driving you to camp right at this moment.”

I think perhaps I had been voicing some doubts about the nervy man driver parallel parking on a busy downtown street and holding up traffic. I will keep my driving comments to myself from now on and always exude extreme confidence behind the wheel of a car.

Put that in my permanent record.