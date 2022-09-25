A course for success: VIR co-owner and CEO Connie Nyholm — a Southside native — is a driving energy for racetrack

ALTON — When Connie Nyholm drives around the Virginia International Raceway property in her red Corvette, everyone notices.

People stop what they are doing, wave and shout “Hi, Connie.”

An employee flags her down to ask for advice on the pain in his shoulder, and another one at the gate asks her about a problem with a visitor while she is there.

She handles both of them.

She also stops to ask to the VIR president and chief operating officer, Kerrigan Smith, if she can drive around the track. He says, “Yes,” and sends word ahead that Connie is on the track.

Nyholm is the co-owner and CEO of VIR and oversees the racing facility and motorsport resort that has a $197 million economic impact annually on the counties of Halifax and Pittsylvania and the city of Danville, according to a 2018 economic study.

VIR is located on the Virginia-North Carolina state line, 12 miles east of Danville, in Halifax County just outside of Milton.

“Thankfully, we are bursting at the seams and keep bringing more business in,” said Nyholm.

She said the business has become so successful, they are able to be somewhat picky about the businesses they add, trying always to bring in tenants that will contribute to their overall success.

At the present VIR has 360 employees on the payroll, most of them part-time.

She said she has the best staff in the world.

Since initially investing in the track in 1998 with its founding partner, Harvey Siegel, Nyholm has taken VIR from abandonment in the 1970s to being recognized as one of the top six road courses in North America, according to Car and Driver magazine.

And VIR is so much more than a racetrack. It includes on-site dining and lodging, shooting, karting, team-building and driving experiences and the Virginia Motorsports Technology Park. Eighteen businesses have located on the VIR campus with more to come in the future, according to racetrack.

Tenants include pro and amateur race teams, automotive testing and development businesses, car and motorcycle clubs, racing schools and media and corporate events. Professional televised races are also held throughout the year.

VIR also has eight shooting ranges, varying from 50 to 1,300 yards, and a Tactical Training Complex for military special ops training and accredited law enforcement training. Local law enforcement trains for free.

A local girl

Nyholm is at heart a local girl, born and raised in Martinsville. At the age of 12, she declared at the breakfast table that she wanted to be either “an orthodontist or real estate developer” when she grew up. A few years later she earned an economics degree from William & Mary and landed in New York City, specializing in freestanding retail site selection for auto service businesses.

She always wanted to be back home in Virginia, though, so when the opportunity presented itself, she jumped on it and joined Siegel in reopening and then transforming VIR into a motorsport resort that draws approximately half a million visitors every year.

“Harvey is 87 and is still crazy and full of energy,” Nyholm said. “He sold his part of VIR to me in 2012 as part of his estate planning. I still talk to him a couple of times a month.”

Nyholm works long hours and, at the age of 63, isn’t ready to think about retiring. In fact, she laughed at the idea.

“I have no plans to retire,” she said. “I hope to work as long as I can but not as hard as I do.”

When she’s not working, Nyholm said she is traveling, or at least she traveled before the pandemic. Her last big trip was 2019.

“My son, Erik, and I would always take an exotic trip in December,” she said. “We’ve been to Kenya, Egypt, the Galapagos, Patagonia, hiked the Inca Trail and taken the Orient Express in Russia.”

Nyholm also took up racing her own cars from 2002 to 2012.

“I ended up with four race cars and competing with different race groups, but I’ve sold all but one. I kept one in case I wanted to do that again,” she said.

After the racing, she got interested in sailing and has sailed in Finland and Sweden and the mid-Atlantic.

COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic was as challenging for VIR as for other businesses for a period of time.

“The pandemic was awful. We were totally closed for six weeks and went from 300 employees with 108 of them full-time down to 14 full-time employees,” she said. “We basically kept it on life support.”

When then-Gov. Northam called out the types of businesses to be closed, VIR was one of them, she recalled.

“But we were really different,” she said. “The spectators move around and aren’t sitting in numbered seats. We have a Jumbotron and people in pop-up tents. It’s very different than road racing, and it’s on 1,250 acres.

“So we appealed it and were able to reopen. We told the government we were more like a golf course than a spectator event. After that our business flourished because, well, we’re on 1,250 acres of land.”

Business is flourishing

Business is now better than before COVID-19, she said.

“What makes us different than the race tracks at South Boston or Martinsville is that we drive on the track nearly every day from late February through mid-December,” she said. “We have ‘on-track’ activities 380 times a year, but only 30 of those times are actually a race.”

The biggest event of the year was the Michelin GT Challenge the last weekend of August, which brings 30,000 people to VIR. Hotels in the area are usually sold out as soon as VIR announces its race schedule, Nyholm said.

“And that’s most important to me — how we’ve been able to use VIR to create positive economic impact in the Southern Virginia region,” she said.

In looking to the future, Nyholm is excited to see the new casino, Caesars Virginia, open up in Danville.

“We have met with Caesars’ people many times because we know the casino visitors will be looking for something to do in the area,” she said. “We have three businesses here that provide corporate group experiences, such as a wide range of on-track driving, off-road trails and shooting and sniper ranges.”

For someone who had never been on a racetrack before buying VIR, Nyholm has made a name for herself in local, regional and state business organizations. She currently serves on the board of the Virginia Chamber of Commerce and is past-president of the Road Racing Industry Council.

She is a past member of the Virginia Tobacco Indemnification and Community Revitalization Commission, the Richmond Federal Reserve’s Community Investment Council and the Institute of Advance Learning and Research board.

She has also been named to the Most Influential Virginians more than once.

She has been lucky enough to meet several celebrities. One of the most famous was Paul Newman in 2000. He also gave VIR their logo when he said, “If there’s a heaven on earth, it’s VIR.”

Nyholm wholeheartedly agrees with him.

For more information on VIR, visit virnow.com.