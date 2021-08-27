A look around the Piedmont District this fall

The Piedmont District is wide open, with young and veteran teams all in the mix looking for a chance at the district title.
Bassett, Magna Vista, Patrick County and Martinsville’s football are all looking to be in the mix to get to the top of the PD standings. Here’s what coaches at all four schools had to say about their teams this fall.
BASSETT
Bengals head coach Brandon Johnson: It’s a whole new O-line. I’ve had the pleasure the last three years in my preseason interviews of saying, ‘I’m returning my offensive line.’ But I’ve got a new offensive line. From the center out, on both sides, we’ve got one returning starter from the spring on the offensive line. Everyone else is new. So we’re going to see how that goes.
(Quarterback) Ja’Ricous (Hairston), he knows how to handle people... he doesn’t show his emotion much. He’s very even-keeled and he knows how to pick his teammates up, but he also knows how to push them. So having him as our leader behind that line I think is going to be good for them.
In the skill positions, the playmaking positions... We lost some guys that made plays for us but I feel like our skill positions, this is probably one of the deeper groups we’ve had, and I’m excited to see what they’re going to do, especially Simeon (Walker-Muse), we’ve got Ty Cline... And we’ve got some newbies who are going to step in at wide receiver I feel like are going to open some eyes this year.
Defensively, we lost a starting safety. We’re bringing back two young corners, one is a junior, one’s a sophomore. Ty Cline is coming back as a linebacker. D-line is going to look a little new, fresh. But we’re returning some starters.
We’ve got some kids who got to plug-and-play last year so we didn’t fall off much there. We’ve got a senior, Sterling Jamison, who is back. Simeon Walker-Muse will play a big role on defense this year.
Jalen Lide did a great job of stepping up all six games last year as a freshman. He’s probably the youngest on our defense. We’ll start a sophomore, JaQuail Bradley, he didn’t get to play last year in the spring but he’s done what he needed to do in the offseason and he’s proven to us that he’s a varsity level kid as as sophomore. Those will be our two youngest guys.
Branson Leduc-Mattox will get some time at safety. He’s a sophomore. But other than that we’ve got pretty much a junior and senior group on defense that’s played snaps and I’m looking forward to what they do.
(Kicker) Freddi (Lopez) is back, looking really good. He’s going to punt, handle our kickoff duties and our field goal duties. Coming off of a good year last year where I think his long was a 46-yard field goal. He broke the school record for longest field goal and most extra points made in a game.
Hopefully we can continue on the success we had in the return game last year... We’ve got guys like Simeon (Walker-Muse) and Elijah Stokes. We’ve got the guys that can make plays. Jalen Lide and Brayden Foley. We’ve got guys that can make plays in space so we’re pretty excited about that group of athletes.
MAGNA VISTA
Warriors head coach Joe Favero: We lost some good football players. The running back’s gone, the quarterback’s gone, we lost four starting offensive linemen. So just different.
A lot of those seniors from the spring played a lot of football because we just didn’t have the numbers we used to have. So they played a lot of snaps for us on the both sides of the ball, so now we’re just trying to move that next group in and get them in the same position.
New quarterback, Rion Martin... he’ll be our starter and we’ll go with that.
He’s (Martin) started for us since he was a sophomore as a DB and last year as a DB And a wide receiver and now he’ll move into the quarterback position. He has a very good skill set. He throws the ball well, he’s over 200 pounds so he’s a big, strong kid and he’s pretty fast.
Zayvion Estes will probably move into the running back with A’Mari Thomas. The two of them, A’Mari is a sophomore and is coming up from JV. He had a great offseason. He got faster running track so we’re excited about him. Then Zayvion is a big, physical back, he’s a senior. So with those two in the backfield we feel pretty good about it. We lost a good playmaker in Dekavis Preston, but hopefully those two can step into that role.
Tyler (Johnson) at wide receiver. We’ve got to do a good job of getting Tyler the ball. not only at wide receiver but we may move him into the backfield some just to get him a few more touches. But he obviously had a great summer and we’re just proud of that guy and the things he’s been able to accomplish. He’s been a leader out here and working hard and just trying to bring the younger kids along with him. I think his future is very bright, obviously.
We lost six starters on defense, so we’ve got a bunch left to replace. We’ve got some openings but we’ve got some older guys filling in.
We’ve got... Xavier Carter, and Zayvion Estes and Xavier Woody. Those three seniors play linebacker. That’s three strong, physical kids who can run so I think it starts with them.
We replace our kicker and our punter. Right now Eric Lane will probably share some duties with Caleb Lynch, so between the two of them they’ll be kicking and punting so we’ll see how that works out.
Luckily we’ll have Tyler (Johnson) in the return game, he was first team all-region last year, so hopefully we can get him the ball in the return game and make some plays there.
PATRICK COUNTY
Cougars head coach David Morrison: It’s night and day, really. I think we lost 15 or 16 seniors off of that team. When you lose that many players, and not every one of those guys was a starter, but just when you lose that many people and you’re kind of starting back over and filling some guys in some places, there’s always going to be a lot of question marks early on. So that’s what we’re doing right now is we’re trying to erase some of those question marks, trying to figure out who’s going to fill in where.
We’ve got some younger guys that have really stepped up. Even though they haven’t played in a while, a lot of the younger guys have really showed up in the offseason. A lot of the kids who were able to get work in in the summertime and things like that were some the the young guys. So hopefully they’ll be able to show out in the fall.
Our big names are all on the offensive line right now. Offensively, we’re going to be anchored by seniors in the middle of the offensive line. We’re got Josh Wright, Josh Dalton, Jaheim Johnson. Those guys have all been playing for a while and they’re very solid. We’ve got a couple of juniors there in the mix as well. Up front we’ve got some guys that have been there before.
In the backfield, we’ve got a few guys that are still battling out for some positions so we’ll let them keep fighting it out.
We’re making some changes on the defense right now. Hopefully it’ll better suit our personnel.
(Kicker) Martin (Morse) graduated. Right now, Josh Wright is going to be filling in with the kicking duties. He’s a tough kid. He’s got a strong leg so hopefully he’ll be able to pick right up.
MARTINSVILLE
Bulldogs head coach Bobby Martin: Young team. Young because we didn’t play last year. We’ve got a good group that’s working their butts off though. They’re working their butts off. We don’t have the numbers we want, but the one we’ve got are working hard.
Finding bodies is the No. 1 thing. Just finding bodies. They’re trying. They really are. It’s been hard on them, and I’ve been hard on them. But I had to be hard on them because we had to find a way to get them snapped back.
Even returning guys, having missing a year off, you can’t even count them as returners… We’ve got kids playing positions they’ve never played because their weight changed so much. It’s different than anything I’ve ever seen.
This is what we’re trying to do with our offense. We’re trying to find our best athletes and give them the chance to touch the football. That’s what our offense is about. Whether that’s throwing or handing it off, we’re going to do what we need to do to get our best athletes the football.
We want to be able to run to the football. Eleven helmets, 22 arms, we need to be able to run to the football. That’s our words. Get to the football.
Cara Cooper is a sports writer for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at cara.cooper@martinsvillebulletin.com