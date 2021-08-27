A look around the Piedmont District this fall

Tyler (Johnson) at wide receiver. We’ve got to do a good job of getting Tyler the ball. not only at wide receiver but we may move him into the backfield some just to get him a few more touches. But he obviously had a great summer and we’re just proud of that guy and the things he’s been able to accomplish. He’s been a leader out here and working hard and just trying to bring the younger kids along with him. I think his future is very bright, obviously.

We lost six starters on defense, so we’ve got a bunch left to replace. We’ve got some openings but we’ve got some older guys filling in.

We’ve got... Xavier Carter, and Zayvion Estes and Xavier Woody. Those three seniors play linebacker. That’s three strong, physical kids who can run so I think it starts with them.

We replace our kicker and our punter. Right now Eric Lane will probably share some duties with Caleb Lynch, so between the two of them they’ll be kicking and punting so we’ll see how that works out.

Luckily we’ll have Tyler (Johnson) in the return game, he was first team all-region last year, so hopefully we can get him the ball in the return game and make some plays there.

PATRICK COUNTY