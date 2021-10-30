A post-Trump test for Democrats looms in Virginia election

Jaime Harrison, chair of the Democratic National Committee, acknowledged a McAuliffe loss would be a "doomsday" scenario. But he argued that Virginia Democrats would show up and pull off a win for McAuliffe.

"I'm not running around with my hair on fire, not at this point," he said.

Regardless of the outcome, the race will be picked over for clues about what resonated with voters — and what didn't.

The politics surrounding Trump, who left office more than nine months ago, remain complicated. McAuliffe's team believes he remains very unpopular among the Democratic base, independents and even some moderate Republicans in Virginia. As such, he should be a good motivator for McAuliffe's coalition. But Trump's absence from the spotlight, combined with voter fatigue and the lingering pandemic, seems to have diluted anti-Trump passions — at least for now.

Still, McAuliffe spent the vast majority of his record fundraising haul warning voters that his opponent, who was endorsed by Trump but kept his distance from him, is a "Trump wannabe." McAuliffe's closing TV ads featured footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection led by Trump supporters who believed the former president's lies about a "stolen election."