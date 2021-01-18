A sincere thanks

Sincerest of thanks

A sincere thank you is not enough.

As activities director, on behalf of the Activities Department Staff of Roman Eagle Rehabilitation and Health Care Center, I honestly do not think that all the positive words in the English language could even begin to convey my sincerest appreciation to the community citizens of Danville and Pittsylvania County, for the unbelievable support for our residents and staff during the Christmas holidays.

All of Roman Eagle’s residents received at least five Christmas gifts each from the community, and our staff were remembered by community citizens as well. There was such an outpouring of love, giving hearts and well-wishes from the community to our long-term health care facility family, and I would like to sincerely thank you.

COVID-19 has been challenging for everyone; especially those in health care, but receiving such love and support from our many friends and neighbors made the holidays much merrier for all of Roman Eagle’s facility family. Please know that whatever you did, or gave, it was very much appreciated.

Roman Eagle’s wish for all in 2021 is “Each day comes bearing its gifts, untie the ribbons.” — Ann Ruth Schabacker. Thank you! Thank you! Thank you!