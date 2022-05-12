After national search, new president tapped for Danville Community College

Following a national search, Jerry Wallace has been selected as the new leader for Danville Community College.

Glenn DuBois, the chancellor of Virginia’s Community Colleges, announced Wallace's hiring as president Thursday afternoon.

Wallace is currently the campus president of the Hastings Campus of Nebraska Central Community College where he has worked since 2019, a news release stated. Before that job, he was dean of workforce, technical and community education from 2017 to 2019 at New River Community and Technical College in Beckley, West Virginia.

“The Danville community is working hard to become a national, if not global, leader in advanced manufacturing," DuBois said in a statement. "With Jerry Wallace’s leadership, Danville Community College will be a leader and dependable partner in that effort, creating the training opportunities the community needs to attract and retain businesses."

DuBois touted Wallace's experience in workforce development.

Wallace was one of three finalists for the position out of a national search that attracted 63 candidates. Muriel Mickles, DCC’s interim president, along with Patrick Tompkins, of Onancock, were the other finalists.

“And thanks to the terrific work that Dr. Muriel Mickles has done as DCC’s interim president, the college is ready to excel in its next chapter,” DuBois said.

The position became vacant following the resignation of Jacqueline Gill Powell in May 2021. Powell stepped down after only having the job for less than two years to become special assistant to DuBois.

The finalists and their spouses visited Danville recently to tour the community and participate in forums where attendees will get to ask questions.

“I’m very excited to join the Danville community and to lead DCC with a focus on student success and economic development-driven workforce development,” Wallace, who becomes DCC's seventh president, said in a statement. “I look forward to working with the college’s faculty and staff as we find ways to continually improve how we serve our students and broader communities.”

His other experience includes serving as associate dean of continuing education, resident life director and enrollment services representative at colleges in Odessa, Texas, Montgomery, West Virginia and Muskegon, Michigan, a news release stated.

“Dr. Wallace, I believe, will be an excellent president for our college’s workforce development programs. He offers a wealth of experience in that regard, and we look forward to having him join us,” Carlyle Wimbish, chair of the Danville Community College Advisory Board, said in the statement. “And our board owes a debt of gratitude for the outstanding job that Dr. Muriel Mickles did in her year as our college’s interim president. She accomplished a lot in her time in that role.”

Wallace began his education career in K-12 schools in Michigan. He earned a bachelor’s degree from Grand Valley State University; a master’s degree from Western Michigan University; an MBA from Maryville University; and doctorate from St. Thomas University.