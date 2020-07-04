Expectations vary in second year of hemp production in Pittsylvania County

BLAIRS — After growing just a couple acres of industrial hemp last year, Pittsylvania County farmer Caleb Burnett is more than doubling the amount to five acres this year.

“There was no doubt that we were going to do more... and we plan on doing that again next year," Burnett said.

For many area producers, Burnett included, the 2019 hemp growing season was a learning experience.

Pittsylvania County farmers who planted hemp last year — the first year that production of industrial hemp was legally permitted — have varied in their plans and expectations for the 2020 growing season. Many have decided to wait it out until the industry and regulations become more established, while others have doubled down and decided to grow even more.

“A lot of it depends on peoples’ appetite for risk," said Robert Mills, a Pittsylvania County farmer who grew 6 acres last year and is planning to have 16 this year.

Data from the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services shows that 330 acres of industrial hemp have been permitted for the 2020 growing season, compared to 110 the year before. The number of growers is the same at 33, but more people usually get permits than actually plant the crops.

Tony Banks, a commodity marketing specialist for the Virginia Farm Bureau Federation, said the market quickly became oversaturated last year with so many producers trying their hand at the product — a fact that he believes contributed to the prices dropping some.