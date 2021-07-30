Altavista on Track awarded $20K grant for downtown development

Altavista on Track, the town's Main Street program, was awarded a $20,000 grant this week from the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development.

The grant will fund AOT's existing Downtown Business Investment Grant, which incentivizes new or expanding full-time businesses to operate in the downtown district.

AOT was one of 12 Main Street programs in the commonwealth to receive the Downtown Investment Grant.

George Sandridge, the program's executive director, said the grant gives new businesses in the downtown district, or businesses that would like to expand into downtown, financial assistance toward rent for the first three months, as well as help with acquiring permits and marketing assistance.

"A grant like this is vital to the success of AOT’s mission and vision for the downtown district," Sandridge said. "By leveraging state grants alongside AOT’s current resources, we expand the economic development opportunities that we can offer to the downtown businesses."

AOT will be considering businesses for the grant through an application process and is encouraging prospective businesses to reach out to Sandridge at (434) 369-5001 x.111 to apply for the grant.