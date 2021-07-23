Annual Virginia Lottery profits soar to $765 million

Lottery profits go to finance K-12 school operations in the state, although critics note that it sometimes supplants other tax revenue the state might otherwise spend on schools. The past two budgets — covering four years — have sent at least 40% of lottery profits directly to local school divisions, without strings on how it’s spent or requiring the localities to match it with their own money.

The money will be welcome to General Assembly budget leaders, who expect a big bill for updating the costs of K-12 education in the two-year budget that Northam will propose on Dec. 16 and the legislature will begin reviewing in January.

“Every dollar we get from the lottery will help us on that,” Senate Finance Chair Janet Howell, D-Fairfax, said Wednesday.

The outlook is good, with Virginia expecting an estimated $2.6 billion revenue surplus for the fiscal year because of a surge in income, sales and other state tax collections from April through June. About half of the surplus will be deposited in the state’s rainy day reserve and water quality improvement funds, as required under the state constitution.

Legislators will receive detailed financial results on Aug. 18, when Northam will meet with the Senate Finance & Appropriations Committee and the House Appropriations and House Finance committees.