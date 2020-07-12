Another record day: Pittsylvania-Danville Health District adds 34 new cases

The Pittsylvania-Danville Health District shattered another one-day COVID-19 caseload record on Sunday morning.
According to the Virginia Department of Health, the district added 34 new cases since Saturday's report. Of the 306 cases in the local district, three are listed as probable, meaning someone is displaying the symptoms of COVID-19 and came in contact with someone else who's tested positive.
Pittsylvania County added the most cases — 22 — for a total of 171. Danville added a dozen new cases and how has a total of 135.
Across Virginia 888 new cases were included in Sunday's report for a total of 70,670. Those figures also represent probable cases.
There are a total of 1,966 deaths in Virginia attributed to COVID-19
