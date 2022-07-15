Tags
A 42-year-old Danville man was shot Sunday night after leaving a convenience store on Memorial Drive, authorities report.
A teen will spend at least 40 years in prison for a deadly 2021 shooting at the Danville-Pittsylvania County Fair.
"They keep coming so fast," said River District Association Executive Director Diana Schwartz.
The former Dan River Inc. finishing building at Schoolfield is nearing its end, as the structure slowly comes down during demolition.
The Danville School Board has given the green light for work to begin on improvements to city schools, including a new elementary school building.
Flooding in a remote pocket of southwest Virginia has damaged more than 100 homes and left some 40 people unaccounted for, but there are no confirmed deaths or injuries, authorities said Wednesday.
Ivana Trump, the first wife of former President Donald Trump and mother to his oldest children, has died in New York City. She was 73. People familiar with the matter tell The Associated Press that police are investigating whether she fell accidentally down the stairs at her home. The people spoke Thursday on the condition of anonymity. Ivana Trump was a Czech-born ski racer and businesswoman who with Donald Trump formed half of a publicity power couple in the 1980s. They had a messy, public divorce after he met his next wife, Marla Maples. But Ivana had recently been on good terms with her former husband.
Check out the latest real estate transfers in Danville and Pittsylvania County.
Danville Public Schools has been looking to hire 60 teachers and some of those positions have been filled.
The project was previously expected to be operational in May.
