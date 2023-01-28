Apple Cidar

Tags
The national chain has leased a 7,831-square-foot pad site at Danville Mall.
A 66-year-old Danville woman died after a two-vehicle crash Saturday morning in Pittsylvania County.
Jaime Bethel is tired of patients having to wait in ambulances outside the emergency room at the hospital.
A Tuesday evening fire damaged a Danville home and sent one person to the hospital.
Scientists are weighing in on what it might mean.
An average user would see $1.75 increase in monthly utility bill.
Check out the latest real estate transfers in Danville and Pittsylvania County.
A 4-year-old Mount Airy child who died earlier this month was swaddled with a sheet, deprived of food and subjected to exorcism during nearly two years he was with his adoptive parents, a court record alleges.
Johnny Shane Brown, 51, was sentenced to 11 years in jail for distribution of methamphetamine. Albert Lee Ricketson, 31, was convicted of two counts of first-degree murder.
Five teenagers were honored on Thursday for completing life skills training and goal-setting exercises through Project Imagine, a community vi…
