Jeremy DiMaio stands in the sanctuary of the historic former First Presbyterian Church building in Danville Friday morning. He is converting the structure into an Airbnb called "Church of the Perpetual Boogie."
JOHN R. CRANE PHOTOS, REGISTER & BEE
Jeremy DiMaio is converting the historic former First Presbyterian Church building into an Airbnb called "Church of the Perpetual Boogie."
"It's going to get worse before it gets better," a Danville council member and real estate agent said.
Jeremy DiMaio stands in the sanctuary of the historic former First Presbyterian Church building in Danville Friday morning. He is converting the structure into an Airbnb called "Church of the Perpetual Boogie."