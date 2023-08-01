Aug 1, 2023 6 hrs ago 0 1 of 2 Jason Bookheimer, director of community recreation with Danville Parks and Recreation, helps a child navigate to shore after a Wednesday morning float on the Dan River. CHARLES WILBORN PHOTOS, REGISTER & BEE A child nears the shore Wednesday after a float on the Dan River. Related to this story Most Popular After two strokes and heart attack, Pittsylvania County investigator files wage complaint against county On July 11, Devin Taylor filed a complaint against the county claiming he has been denied sick leave pay. Last independently owned bank based in Danville sold; for employees, 'there will be some degree of impact' American National Bank and Trust Co., which is being sold to Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp., is the last independently owned bank based in Danville. Danville leaders not worried about possible nearby casino in N.C. They were betting on it. In fact, such a prospect was inevitable, and that's why they chose such a well-known and iconic casino gaming provide. 22-year-old Axton man dies after Pittsylvania County crash A 22-year-old Axton man died after a crash involving a Mack truck Tuesday in Pittsylvania County. Not better on the block: Danville's George Washington High School switching back to 7-period days The four-by-four schedule created more failing grades.