After two strokes and heart attack, Pittsylvania County investigator files wage complaint against county
On July 11, Devin Taylor filed a complaint against the county claiming he has been denied sick leave pay.
Last independently owned bank based in Danville sold; for employees, 'there will be some degree of impact'
American National Bank and Trust Co., which is being sold to Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp., is the last independently owned bank based in Danville.
A 32-year-old Danville resident was arrested last week in a deadly shooting outside a night club in Caswell County, North Carolina.
TIGHTSQUEEZE — A proposed change to a troubled intersection in Tightsqueeze essentially has been killed following public outcry and a new opti…