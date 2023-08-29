A panel of lenders answers questions from attendees Saturday at the Danville Area Housing Extravaganza at the Community Market.
CHARLES WILBORN PHOTOS, REGISTER & BEE
Danville Mayor Alonzo Jones, left, addresses the crowd Saturday at the Danville Area Housing Extravaganza at the Community Market.
Susan McCulloch, the housing development division director for the city of Danville, introduces speakers for the development portion of Saturday's Danville Area Housing Extravaganza at the Community Market.
Susan McCulloch, the housing development division director for the city of Danville, introduces speakers for the development portion of Saturday's Danville Area Housing Extravaganza at the Community Market.