Police are continuing to investigate the crash.
Kyon Marquez Herbin, 20, is facing charges of second-degree murder and malicious wounding.
More than a year after deadly shooting of Danville man, N.C. authorities issue new plea for public's help to find suspect
This week, the Caswell County Sheriff's Office issued a new plea for information related to the Feb. 6, 2022, shooting of Daren Lorenzo Hairst…
Danville Utilities customers facing the threat of having their utilities disconnected or trying to get them turned back on can apply for help …
Chick-fil-A’s first-ever restaurant is closing after more than a half-century in business.