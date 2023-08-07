Aug 7, 2023 18 hrs ago 0 1 of 2 Food from Tyson is prepared for a Saturday morning drive-through style giveaway at the Danville Police Department headquarters. DANVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT PHOTOS, CONTRIBUTED A volunteer takes Tyson food to a vehicle Saturday morning at the Danville Police Department headquarters. Related to this story Most Popular Tavern-style restaurant to open in former Funky's location in downtown Danville With his upcoming history-themed Old 97 Tavern restaurant, Phillip Decker wants to offer a unique dining experience for Danville. Ringgold man wins $250,000 in Virginia Lottery scratcher A Ringgold man recently scratched his way to a $250,000 win in the Virginia Lottery. Danville suspect arrested in 2022 shooting death at Lucky’s bar A 32-year-old Danville resident was arrested last week in a deadly shooting outside a night club in Caswell County, North Carolina. Renovated space at Danville's George Washington High School ready to launch ninth grade academy, new era of learning The ninth grade academy itself launches a new era and is a first for Danville Public Schools. Police: NC doctor shot to death by partner in mid-afternoon at park Police have charged the father of her child — John Michael Powell, 35, of Newport News, Va. — with first-degree murder.