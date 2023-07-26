Jul 26, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 1 of 3 Larking Jones Miller Related to this story Most Popular Four new casinos, video gambling could be on horizon in N.C.; one would be located in Rockingham County, just 25 miles from Danville Lawmakers are worried about losing money to Virginia. Airbnbs popping up in Danville as residents cashing in on city's growth Property owners are seeking special-use permits for Airbnbs all over the city. Not better on the block: Danville's George Washington High School switching back to 7-period days The four-by-four schedule created more failing grades. Police investigating bank robbery in south Danville It happened shortly before 1 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of South Main Street at Carter Bank & Trust. Sheryl Crow responds to Jason Aldean’s song controversy Sheryl Crow has shared her thoughts on Jason Aldean’s controversial song, “Try That in a Small Town.”