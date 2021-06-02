As Otterbots gear up for first time, here are some Appalachian League players to watch

On Thursday, the Danville Otterbots and the rebranded Appalachian League will begin a new chapter as a collegiate summer wood bat league.
The league will be comprised of rising freshmen and sophomores with the operations by MLB and USA Baseball. The Otterbots will host the Pulaski River Turtles on American Legion Post 325 Field. Game time is at 7 p.m.
Out of the 128 colleges being represented this summer, the state will have five. Three of those colleges are in close proximity to Danville. Here are some of the names of those in-state student-athletes for the Appalachian League:
Brogan Beckner
- Left-handed pitcher, Liberty University: One of seven left-handed pitchers on the Flames pitching staff, Beckner will look to gain experience on the mound this summer to carry back to Liberty for his sophomore season. Beckner, who is serving the 2021 season as a redshirt freshman, attended Virginia Tech for the 2019-20 school year; where he also received a redshirt. Into his tenure at LU, Beckner made the ASUN Conference academic honor roll; majoring in biomedical sciences. Hailing from Kingsport, Tennessee, Beckner will have the opportunity to play in front of the hometown crowd either for or against the Kingsport Axmen.
Christian Gordon
- Left-handed pitcher, Liberty University: Joining Beckner this summer will be teammate and left-hander Christian Gordon. The 6-foot-4, 180-pound freshmen out of Monroe has made three appearances in relief this season. To date, Gordon has pitched 2 2/3 innings while giving up one hit, two earned runs, struck out three and walked six. In the 2020 abbreviated season, Gordon appeared on the mound twice and made his college debut against in-state rival Longwood. Gordan graduated from Liberty Christian Academy in Lynchburg, where he played under head coach and former major-league pitcher Randy Tomlin. In his prep career, Gordon was a member of the 2017 Class 4A state championship and 2019 Region 4D title teams. In 2019, he was named to first team Class 4 all-state, all-region, and Seminole District as a pitcher. His time at LCA caught the eye of major-league scouts. Gordon was selected in the 38th round of the 2019 MLB Draft by the Pittsburgh Pirates, but decided to not to sign to attend Liberty.
Mangus Ellerts
- Right-handed pitcher, Patrick Henry Community College: Closer to Danville, freshman Mangus Ellerts has been a pivotal arm for the PHCC Patriots out in Martinsville. And his stats, prove the point. In 14 starts, Ellerts earned an 9-1 record with three of his outings being a complete game. He went onto pitch 73 2/3 innings while giving up 42 hits, 22 earned runs and collected 125 strikeouts. To break down the 125 strikeouts further, Ellerts had six starts where he struck out 10 or more and had a season high of 14 against Fayetteville Tech and struck out 14 in the Region 10 Tournament against Pasco-Hernando State. Ellerts was named to all-conference Region 10 first team and was named Region 10 pitcher of the year. On Saturday, Ellerts got the nod for the seventh-seed Patriots in game one of NJCAA DII World Series versus the 10th-seed Lackawanna Falcons. Ellerts ended up having another strong performance on the mound. Ellerts pitched seven innings, gave up only three hits on four walks, and struck out 11. His outing helped PHCC claim the 7-0 victory over the Falcons. Because Ellerts is attending a junior college, he could potentially be selected in this year’s draft in July. The Otterbots have added Ellerts to the team's roster announced Tuesday.
Matthew Buchanan
- Left-handed pitcher, University of Virginia: Buchanan will get the opportunity to appear on the mound in the Appalachian League before he gets to campus in Charlottesville in the fall. Buchanan, who currently attends Lebanon High School in Russell County, became a verbal commit to UVa and signed his National Letter of Intent in November 2020. In a story in the Bristol Herald Courier in February, when asked about getting the chance, Buchanan said “It all came about whenever my [future] head coach at UVa, coach [Brian] O’Connor called me to let me know that they were considering putting me in a summer league,” Buchanan said. “The pitching coach, Drew Dickinson, called me up about a month ago saying that they were going to put me in the new Appy League this year.” Since Buchanan has not officially stepped on the UVA campus as a student-athlete, Buchanan will become draft eligible this summer. If Buchanan goes to UVa, he will not become draft eligible until his junior year or if he turns 21 prior to his junior season. Buchanan will play for the Bristol State Liners this summer, just 40 minutes south from Lebanon.
Mark Trotta
- Infielder, William & Mary: The 6-foot-1 sophomore is the only position player on the list. During both the regular season and Colonia Athletic Association tournament, Trotta produced an .191 average. Trotta also notched 21 hits, four doubles and one triple in his first full season; Trotta had a personal high of three hits versus UVa and four RBIs versus Elon. Trotta is majoring in economics and history.