As vaccine administration rates drop, Pittsylvania-Danville Health District plans more clinics next month

With Dan River Region COVID-19 vaccination rates remaining low — especially among the younger population — the local health department is rolling out more efforts to get the free doses of protection into arms next month.

The series of clinics will provide first, second and booster inoculations. The Pfizer vaccine is available for anyone 5 and older, however a parent or guardian must accompany anyone younger than 18, the health department stated in a news release.

"While case numbers and hospitalizations are down, transmission rates still remain high across the state," Brookie Crawford, a spokesperson for the Virginia Department of Health, told the Register & Bee last week. "Vaccination continues to be the foundation of prevention."

Daily caseloads of COVID-19 have nose-dived over the last month after soaring to record levels driven by the highly transmissible omicron variant. As of Wednesday, Danville and Pittsylvania County combined were adding about 34 new infections of the novel coronavirus, about the same level as mid-December. At the height of last month's wave there were about 234 cases per day.

Even with the plummet, the area remains in the highest category for COVID-19 transmission, as currently defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The federal agency uses current case rates — based on a 100,000 population scale — and positivity to determine the pulse of the pandemic on the local level. For Danville and Pittsylvania County, both metrics remain highly elevated.

Yet with COVID-19 shots available for more than a year, only about half of the residents living in Danville and Pittsylvania County are considered fully vaccinated. In addition, not quite 1-in-4 Danville and Pittsylvania County residents have received a booster dose, something health experts said is especially important with the omnicron variant still swirling.

Children remain the demographic with the fewest number of shots in the arms.

Fewer than 1-in-10 of 5 to 11 year olds in Pittsylvania County are fully vaccinated. The figure is a little higher in Danville at 16%.

Across the state, daily vaccination figures are down drastically. Virginia is administering about 3,200 doses per day compared to the more than 100,000 daily shots nearly a year ago.

Weather was blamed last month when winter storms forced health leaders to cancel planned clinics. However, the less severe impact of the latest variant wave also may be a factor, according to Dr. Scott Spillmann, director of the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District.

"Some might not perceive the same level of threat from this variant as they had with delta," Spillmann recently explained when asked about the drop in daily vaccinations.

For the upcoming clinics, walk-ins are welcome, but appointments also are available by visiting vase.vdh.virginia.gov or calling 1-877-VAX-IN-VA.

For those coming for a second or booster dose, health officials ask they bring a copy of their vaccination record.

