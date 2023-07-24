Some folks had to circle the lot a few times Saturday morning to find a space to park at the Danville Farmers' Market, a testament to the popularity of the summer staple in the River City. Outside, patrons inspected the wide array of fresh produce including tomatoes, corn, squash, potatoes and cucumbers. After selecting the desired items, the vegetables were weighed to determine the final price and the transaction was complete. Aside from the seasonal favorites, other vendors inside the Community Market showed off items like crafts, baked goods, salsa and pickles. The farmers market is open from 7:30 a.m. to noon through Oct. 28. In the summer months of July and August, it's also open from 1 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays.