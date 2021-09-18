Averett thrashes Greensboro 48-2

Averett University junior quarterback Bryce Jackson had the kind of day to write home about in Averett’s USA South Conference opener against Greensboro (North Carolina) College on Saturday afternoon.

Jackson threw for a career-high five touchdown passes and 282 yards in the first half on his way to a 335-yard passing performance in Averett’s 48-2 thrashing of Greensboro.

Jackson threw for touchdown scores of 22, 48, 8, 83 and 65 yards in the opening two periods on his way to 282 first-half yards.

It didn’t take long for Jackson to get his big day started as he found senior receiver Jarrod Mosby for a 22-yard touchdown on the Cougars’ second play from scrimmage.

Averett (2-1, 1-0 USA South) got a big play from its defense on Greensboro’s second possession, forcing the Pride into a three-and-out. Four offensive plays later, Jackson found Mosby from 48 yards out for their second scoring connection and a 14-0 Cougars lead.

Senior Chase Nixon helped Jackson complete his hat trick on Averett’s ensuing drive, hauling in an 8-yard touchdown pass that made it a 21-0 game with just over four minutes left in the opening quarter.