Averett thrashes Greensboro 48-2

Averett University junior quarterback Bryce Jackson had the kind of day to write home about in Averett’s USA South Conference opener against Greensboro (North Carolina) College on Saturday afternoon.
Jackson threw for a career-high five touchdown passes and 282 yards in the first half on his way to a 335-yard passing performance in Averett’s 48-2 thrashing of Greensboro.
Jackson threw for touchdown scores of 22, 48, 8, 83 and 65 yards in the opening two periods on his way to 282 first-half yards.
It didn’t take long for Jackson to get his big day started as he found senior receiver Jarrod Mosby for a 22-yard touchdown on the Cougars’ second play from scrimmage.
Averett (2-1, 1-0 USA South) got a big play from its defense on Greensboro’s second possession, forcing the Pride into a three-and-out. Four offensive plays later, Jackson found Mosby from 48 yards out for their second scoring connection and a 14-0 Cougars lead.
Senior Chase Nixon helped Jackson complete his hat trick on Averett’s ensuing drive, hauling in an 8-yard touchdown pass that made it a 21-0 game with just over four minutes left in the opening quarter.
Greensboro (0-2, 0-1) got on the board near the end of the first when the Cougars jumped on their own fumble in the end zone, giving the Pride a safety that cut their deficit to 21-2 with 1:33 left in the first quarter.
Jackson quickly took the wind out of Greensboro’s sails as he started the second quarter with an 83-yard pass to Mosby — his third scoring reception of the game — that increased Averett’s cushion to 26, 28-2, with 14:25 left in the first half.
Not to be left out, the Cougars’ running game pounced next as sophomore running back Rodney Scott capped a three-play, 40-yard drive with a 6-yard run that made it a 33-point game.
Jackson concluded his big first half with a 65-yard scoring pass to Nixon that made it a 42-2 game with just under three minutes on the clock.
In all, Jackson threw for 282 yards and five touchdowns to pace Averett in the first half. Mosby and Nixon were his favorite targets as Mosby finished the half with three scoring receptions, while Nixon checked in close behind with two.
Junior kicker Will Caviness kicked second-half field goals of 25 and 46 yards to round out the final score.
Mosby led all Averett receivers with 153 yards and three scores on just three catches, while Nixon checked in with 110 receiving yards and two touchdowns on six receptions.
Scott led the Cougars’ rushing attack, finishing with 90 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries, while freshman running back Bryce Phipps recorded 71 yards on 12 carries.
Junior Lake Hojnacki led Averett’s defense with six tackles, including five solo, while junior Isaiah Sharper finished on his heels with five tackles.
The Cougars return to action Sept. 25 when they host USA South rival Maryville College at 6 p.m. It will be Kids Day and Food Truck Rodeo day at Frank R. Campbell Stadium.