Averett women's soccer picks up season-opening victory at Pfeiffer

The Averett University women's soccer team earned its first victory of 2022 and first ever victory against Pfeiffer University with a 1-0 win Thursday afternoon to open the season.

Averett (1-0-0) netted the game-winner on sophomore Celia de Diego's penalty kick in the 69th minute of play. She slotted it past the keeper to the lower right side, and the goal proved to be the difference against the Cougars' former conference foe.

Pfeiffer (0-1-0) outshot Averett in the second half 6-2 after failing to record a shot in the first half.

Junior goalkeeper Alyson Kinkopf tallied one save.

Averett returns to action Sunday at noon when it hosts Methodist University on Daly Field at Frank R. Campbell Stadium for the Cougars' home opener.