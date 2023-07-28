A 22-year-old Axton man died after a crash involving a Mack truck Tuesday in Pittsylvania County.

The collision occurred shortly after 3:30 p.m. on Moorefield Bridge Road, about 2 miles west of Mount Cross Road, according to the Virginia State Police

Tyler Anthony Scott Gunnell was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe south on Moorefield Bridge Road when the vehicle ran off the right side, overcorrected, crossed the center-line and struck a 2002 Mack truck, according to Sgt. Richard Garletts, a spokesperson for the Virginia State Police.

Emergency crews transported Gunnell, who was wearing a seat belt, to Sovah Health-Danville, where he later died.

Police identified the driver of the truck as 57-year-old Jimmy L. Noble, of Reidsville, North Carolina.

He wasn't injured. Noble also was wearing his seat belt.

The crash is still under investigation.