Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
A Saturday morning food giveaway at the Danville Police Department snarled traffic for miles and forced organizers to end operations early.
A Pittsylvania County man died in a motorcycle crash last week in Campbell County, the Virginia State Police reports.
George Washington High School last week announced the appointment of Rashida Thomas as the new head girls basketball coach.
At 7:45 a.m. Wednesday, the bell sounded to officially usher in the new school year.
The bodies of Omar Wade, Marieme Wade and Aicha Wade were pulled from the water Saturday.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.